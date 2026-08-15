The “X-Men” spinoff is about to add more names to its upcoming cast. At the upcoming D23 event that will take place from August 14 – August 16, the franchise will announce the six new members of the X-Men cast, along with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

According to the rumors, Adam Driver had been cast as the undisclosed villain. It’s not Magneto, and it could be Sebastian Shaw, leader of the Hellfire Club. Nobody knows. What is almost certain is that Driver will be in “X-Men,” according to The InSneider.

When Driver is announced, it will come after years of Feige courting the actor, who may have finally convinced him, after multiple attempts, to take part in the MCU. I didn’t think Driver would ever take the bait, especially since he loves attaching himself to projects with auteur filmmakers, which “X-Men” does not have. But hey, he must be getting paid handsomely to accept being Marvelized finally.

Furthermore, Christopher Abbott, who we knew was Feige’s choice for Professor X, now has the role. He’s been Feige’s choice for a few weeks now, but Abbott, a stellar actor mostly known for starring in acclaimed indies, is now part of the X-Men family.

So, whenever Driver and Abbott are announced, they will be joining Kit Connor (Cyclops), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), and Sadie Sink (Jean Grey). More casting to come, with no doubt, a release date coming up probably sometime in 2028.

Read More: Vanessa Kirby reveals how Robert Downey Jr. welcomed Marvel’s new cast

Details remain scarce about Marvel’s “X-Men” reboot. What we do know is that “Thunderbolts” director Jake Schreier is officially at the helm. Previously, Michael Lesslie, known for “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” was scripting the film, revising an earlier draft by Aaron Rabin and Zach Dean. It now appears the screenplay has undergone another rewrite by “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin and “The Bear” writer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo.

The upcoming reboot is being billed as the X-Men’s major return to theaters since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. Fox’s previous X-Men franchise, which included seven main films and three “Wolverine” spin-offs, stumbled after 2019’s “Dark Phoenix” flopped with critics and audiences alike.