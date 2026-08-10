Vanessa Kirby revealed how Robert Downey Jr. treated Marvel’s new cast.

During an interview on The View, Vanessa Kirby revealed Downey’s special gesture to Marvel’s newcomers. She further mentioned that the legend helped the new Marvel generation of superheroes for the upcoming movie.

She further revealed that she was asked about what it has been like working alongside Robert, who is making a dramatic return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as iconic supervillain Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom.

Vanessa had nothing but praise for the veteran Marvel star. She continued, “He is one of the loveliest men I have ever met in my life”. According to her, Robert has taken an unusually hands-on approach to helping the cast bond. She added, “He just puts on these incredible lunches for us every day. Instead of being nervous on your own in your trailer trying to learn your lines, we’re all together”.

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The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actress explained that the gatherings have helped prevent the newer cast members from isolating themselves between scenes while they prepare for their demanding roles. For Vanessa, that simple gesture has become an important part of Robert’s leadership on the massive production. She added, “It’s such an amazing way to lead a group of people that are coming together”.

Vanessa plays Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU’s introduction of Marvel’s First Family.

She, alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, is set to play a major part in Avengers: Doomsday, which brings together characters from across the MCU as well as the returning X-Men universe.