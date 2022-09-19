MDA to establish tent city in Karachi for flood victims

KARACHI: Malir Development Authority (MDA) will establish a temporary tent settlement in Karachi for flood victims, ARY News on Monday.

The government has allocated 100-acre of land to establish a tent city for the flood victims coming from interior parts of Sindh, coming to Karachi.

“The tent settlement will be established at New Malir Housing Scheme-I link road”, Director General MDA Sohail Khan has stated.

“It is makeshift tent settlement, being set up for one month,” DG MDA further said. “After one month, flood affected people will be shifted in the area beyond Naya Nazimabad,” he added.

Sindh government had earlier announced allocation of 100 acres of land in Karachi’s Malir area to establish tent city for flood victims.

Deputy commissioner Malir while sharing details of the tent city said that a piece of 100 acres of land is being allocated in the sector 18 of the Malir district. “Thousands of tents will be erected in the area, accommodating as many as 100,000 flood victims,” he said.

He shared that along with accommodation, the flood affectees will also get other facilities in the camps.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Thursday said the Sindh requires 1.5 million tents but only 250,000 of them have been arranged.

Talking to media in Thatta after visiting flood-hit areas of Sujawal, Sindh CM said that the government has so far provided 2.5 Lac tents and two Lac tarpaulin sheds to flood affected people. “Not even 33 percent flood victims provided tents due to unavailability,” he said.

On September 01, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench ordered the immediate establishment of tent cities across the province for flood victims.

