SHC rejects plea to suspend MDCAT 2023 exam

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected a plea to suspend the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 over ‘paper leak’ allegations, ARY News reported.

The retest of the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam became controversial after the question paper leaked on social media. Following the issue, students moved to Sindh High Court to look into the matter.

The student in their plea stated that it is the second time that the MDCAT paper has been leaked and nobody is being held responsible for the crime.

At the outset of the hearing, SHC bench headed by the CJ was informed by the Sindh advocate general that a guess paper was leaked online not the paper.

The petitioners’ lawyer stated that they want admissions in the medical and dental colleges of the province on merit as the was leaked.

The SHC CJ asked where the paper was leaked and added don’t you want students to be enrolled in the colleges?

The court after hearing arguments from both sides, rejected the plea and remarked that a detailed verdict would be issued later.

Earlier, Health Minister Saad Khalid confirmed the findings of an investigation committee, which unequivocally established that the MDCAT 2023 paper was indeed leaked.

The minister informed that he recommended handing over the responsibility for overseeing the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).