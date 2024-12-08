MDCAT 2024 retake being held in Sindh under strict security

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 is being conducted again today across Sindh.

As per details, over 38,000 students are taking part in the MDCAT 2024 retake. The test duration is three and a half hours, with arrangements made at various centres, including two in Karachi: NED University and the University of Karachi.

IBA Sukkur, tasked with organising the retest following court directives, confirmed that the paper would consist of 200 multiple-choice questions.

Entry points

There are different entry points have been made for students’s facilitation.

Karachi Univeristy: Metroville Gate, Maskan Gate and Shaikh Zaid.

IBA public school Sukkur: Gate number 3

Jamshoro Mehran Univiersity: Gate number 2

Hyderabad public school Latif Abad: central gate

Police Training School Larkana: Main gate of Police Training School

The testing authorities have directed the candidates not to bring mobile phones, smart watches or any other electronic gadgets with them.

Candidates are also directed to bring their original Admit Slip to the test centres, along with one of the following original documents, which is mandatory for verification.

Applicant’s CNIC

Applicant’s Juvenile Card

Passport

Matriculation Marksheet

Intermediate Marksheet

VC of Sukkur IBA Dr Asif Shaikh has said that there is no question of cheating or paper leak during the test, as the management will ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test by all possible means.

“The papers are placed in strict security and special teams have been constituted for the test” he added.