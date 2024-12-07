MDCAT retake, important instructions announced for candidates

SUKKUR: The Sukkur IBA Testing Services has announced crucial instructions for the candidates appearing in the MDCAT 2024 retake, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sukkur IBA Testing Services is all set to conduct MDCAT in Sindh, ensuring transparency and merit, as directed by the Sindh High Court. The MDCAT retake is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Sukkur IBA Testing Services said, “The test will be held at the designated examination centres, including Karachi University, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Mehran University and Sukkur IBA”.

“Proper seating arrangements have been made for parents and guardians at all the centres” the statement added.

Entry points

There are different entry points have been made for students’s facilitation.

Karachi Univeristy: Metroville Gate, Maskan Gate and Shaikh Zaid.

IBA public school Sukkur: Gate number 3

Jamshoro Mehran Univiersity: Gate number 2

Hyderabad public school Latif Abad: central gate

Police Training School Larkana: Main gate of Police Training School

The testing authorities have directed the candidates not to bring mobile phones, smart watches or any other electronic gadgets with them.

Candidates are also directed to bring their original Admit Slip to the test centres, along with one of the following original documents, which is mandatory for verification.

Applicant’s CNIC

Applicant’s Juvenile Card

Passport

Matriculation Marksheet

Intermediate Marksheet

VC of Sukkur IBA Dr Asif Shaikh has said that there is no question of cheating or paper leak during the test, as the management will ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test by all possible means.

“The papers are placed in strict security and special teams have been constituted for the test” he added.