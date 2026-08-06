ISLAMABAD: The schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2026 has been revised, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced that the entry test, originally scheduled for August 16, will now be conducted on September 20, 2026.

According to officials, the date of the MDCAT examination was changed on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The revised schedule will apply to candidates appearing for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

The council clarified that the change applies only to the examination date. All previously announced rules, eligibility criteria, test arrangements and admission procedures will remain unchanged unless PMDC issues a fresh notification.

With the revised schedule, medical aspirants have gained an additional five weeks to continue their preparation for one of Pakistan’s most competitive entrance examinations.

Read more: PMDC issues new guidelines for foreign medical, dental admissions

According to a public notice issued by the council, students intending to enroll in medical and dental colleges abroad must secure at least 50 percent marks in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) or pass an equivalent foreign admission examination.

PMDC directed all students seeking admission to overseas institutions to strictly comply with the prescribed eligibility criteria to avoid complications regarding future registration and recognition of their qualifications in Pakistan.