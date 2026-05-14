PMDC issues new guidelines for foreign medical, dental admissions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued fresh guidelines for students seeking admission to foreign medical and dental institutions, outlining mandatory academic requirements and registration procedures, ARY News reported.

According to a public notice issued by the council, students intending to enroll in medical and dental colleges abroad must secure at least 50 percent marks in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) or pass an equivalent foreign admission examination.

The council has also made it mandatory for applicants to have passed FSc Pre-Medical or an equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

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PMDC directed all students seeking admission to overseas institutions to strictly comply with the prescribed eligibility criteria to avoid complications regarding future registration and recognition of their qualifications in Pakistan.

The notice further instructed students to complete their online registration with the council to be considered eligible for provisional registration and the National Registration Examination (NRE).

The council said online registration is essential for students planning to return and practice medicine or dentistry in Pakistan after completing their education abroad.

Students have been advised to obtain further information and complete the required procedures through the official PMDC website.