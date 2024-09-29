Dow University releases MDCAT results statistic

KARACHI: Dow University has released the results statistics for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 22,366 candidates from across Sindh have passed the test, achieving a pass rate of 58.79%.

The test, conducted under Dow University, witnessed the participation of 38,041 candidates. Among them, 12,572 candidates appeared at the Ojha and NED test centres. From these where, 6,947 candidates qualified for MBBS, while 7,941 candidates qualified for BDS.

Previously, the University of Health Sciences had released the MDCAT 2024 results. The test for admissions to medical and dental colleges in Punjab was held on September 22, with a total of 56,519 candidates participating. Out of these, 48,051 candidates scored more than 55%, while 51,018 candidates scored more than 50%.

Read More: MDCAT Punjab 2024 results announced; Check here

The highest score achieved was 199 out of 200, which is 99.50%. The top position in MDCAT was jointly secured by two female students, Zainab Munir, daughter of Munir Ahmed Qadir, and Iqra, daughter of Muhammad Azam, both scoring 199 marks.

Earlier, Khyber Medical University (KMU) also officially declared the results of the MDCAT 2024 exam.

Over 42,300 candidates participated in the test. Six centres were set up by the PMDC for the MDCAT 2024 test. Each examination centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the watch of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Assistant Commissioner to ensure smooth proceedings.

According to the university’s spokesperson, Mahboob Ali and Qaiser Ali secured the top position with 194 marks.

In the MDCAT 2024 exam, a total of 24,518 students qualified for BDS, while 21,355 were declared eligible for MBBS. Khyber Medical University also revealed that 38 candidates scored more than 190 marks, whereas 658 students were absent from the exam.

The results further indicated that 30% of candidates scored less than 100 marks.