Measles claim lives of seven children in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A measles outbreak in Khairpur has claimed lives of seven children within a span of two days, ARY News reported.

According to reports, five children died in Sagyoon village, while two others lost their lives in Pir Jo Goth.

Residents of the area have expressed concern over the rising measles outbreaks in Sagyoon village, which have resulted in the loss of several young lives. They have urged the health minister to take notice of the situation.

In response to the outbreak, medical teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide emergency care and prevent further spread of the disease, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Nadeem Jokhio.

Earlier, four children including an infant died of measles in Shikarpur, taking the death toll to 12 during the past two months in the district.

The deceased children included nine-month-old Uzma Khoso, three-year-old Nasser, Waqar, and Shahida. It seemed that deceased measles turned out to be a fatal epidemic due to the non-vaccination of children as 12 children lost their lives in Shikarpur alone in the last two months.

Over 180 children have been brought to the civil hospital in Shikarpur with similar symptoms since January 2024.

Sindh health department is seen to be lacking in action over the increasing number of infections and deaths in the area.