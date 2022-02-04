Medical board formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a medical board to examine former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the board will examine the PML-N supremo’s medical reports that have lately been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and furnish its finding within five days.

The provincial government has forwarded the reports to the medical board, the sources said, adding the reports written by Dr Fayaz Shawl were submitted to the LHC on Jan 28.

According to the reports, the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling back to the country.

During my recent evaluation, I found Mr. Sharif under a lot of stress, if he returns to Pakistan without undergoing a definitive treatment in London, the stress of living again in a solitary confinement as well as the loss of a partner can further compromise his cardiac status before definitive treatment can be rendered,” Dr Fayaz Shawl wrote in the report.

“Giving current COVID-19 crisis in world, he should be by all means avoid traveling and / or visiting public places airports.”

