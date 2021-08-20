Medical report of Minar-e-Pakistan victim confirms bruises across body

LAHORE: The medical report to come out Friday of the Minar-e-Pakistan sexual harassment incident victim suggested scratch marks and bruises on her arms and neck and many parts of her body, ARY News reported.

The complete medical report has been availed by ARY News which says the victim conceded multiple marks and bruises across her entire body.

The medical report, conducted by Government Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Hospital, has been sent to the investigation police overseeing the incident to help with the investigation.

The medical report under Dr Gulzar confirms her ears, neck, chest, arms, back and legs have scratch marks as if she was mauled by wild beasts.

Lahore mob case: 20 suspects handed to CIA as Nadra report awaited

Earlier today, the Greater Iqbal park sexual harassment suspects have been handed over Friday to Police CIA for interrogation while a NADRA report is expected shortly to identify suspects using facial identities, ARY News reported quoting sources.

For further investigation into the case and interrogation of 20 suspects so far remanded into CIA’s custody, the Nadra and call detail record (CDR) reports are expected shortly, the sources have confirmed.

All the suspects were detained from the adjacent areas of Minar e Pakistan and their snapshots and collected footage have been sent to Nadra said.