The case of Meera and domestic help maid Yasmeen’s stance takes a dramatic U-turn as the latter changes her statement in a new video. The video went viral on social media.

In the new video, Yasmeen took a completely different stance from her earlier statement. In the new statement, she claimed that her previous video was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). She added that Meera is very kind and that she is still working for her.

Earlier, a video obtained by ARY News showed that the alleged altercation between actress Meera and her domestic worker Yasmeen took place in Lahore’s Defense B area. The video featured the actress slapping the maid. A spokeswoman for the DIG Operations said the police thoroughly investigated the event and confirmed that the viral video was recorded in June 2026.

After both actress Meera and her domestic helper were called in for an official investigation, the helper attested that the matter had been settled by mutual consent.

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The spokeswoman added that the maid recorded a statement declaring she would not take legal action against the actress. The maid’s written agreement and video statement have now been included in the police file.

Previously, Meera reported her maid to the police for stealing personal items. However, after the maid returned the items, Meera withdrew her complaint. The police investigation verified that the issue between the two parties had been resolved, with the maid reiterating that she did not wish to pursue legal action.