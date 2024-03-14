Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal

Indian actor-model Meera Chopra got married to businessman Rakshit Kejriwal earlier this week, she announced with the first pictures of the ceremony on social media.
Taking to their Instagram accounts in the late hours of Tuesday, the newlyweds Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal made a joint post, sharing the first pictures of themselves from their intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur.
“Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery, with tiny heart emojis.
“Har Janam Tere Sath,” Chopra added, followed by their wedding hashtag, ‘MeRa’.
For the festivities, Chopra made for a quintessential Indian bride in her red and gold lehenga by ace couturier Sabyasachi, paired with matching jewels, whereas, Kejriwal looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.
Thousands of social users including the entertainment fraternity liked the post while a number of them also extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.
Reportedly, the couple had been in a relationship for three years, before taking the plunge, but Chopra chose to keep her beau’s identity under wraps till now.
Speaking about the same, the cousin of Bollywood A-listers Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra said, “There was never an intention of keeping my wedding a hush-hush affair. I don’t see any reason as to why I should not talk about it and why should I hide it? I am happy about it and I want to tell the whole world about it. It is about finding the right person, and the right time, and that is the case for me.”
