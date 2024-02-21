Rakul Preet ties the knot with Jackky Bhagnani, pictures go viral

India actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday and their wedding pictures are going viral on social media.

Their wedding reportedly took place at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel in presence of family members and and close friends. Celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others attended the festivities.

The viral pictures of the wedding showed Rakul Preet Singh in a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding whereas Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, had donned a cream-golden sherwani with a massive necklace on the occasion.

First, an Anand Karaj ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon followed by a Sindhi-style marriage. The idea of separate ceremonies were to highlight cultures.

“Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony is scheduled for the morning,” a source had told media outlets. “Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures.

“The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple’s desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey.”

It is pertinent to mention that the newlywed had made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

