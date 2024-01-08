Rakul Preet Singh takes THIS decision ahead of wedding

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. Since the couple take their privacy very seriously, they have adopted a “no-phone policy” for the wedding guests.

A source shared the details about the Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding on February 22 in Goa with India news outlet Hindustan Times. According to the insider, The wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa and the couple want the occasion to be as intimate as possible.

Moreover, their family members, friends and fellow celebrities would be part of the festivities.

“The wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa,” the source was quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times report. “The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.”

Speaking about the no-phone policy, they said Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are private individuals and the policy – which is one of the many policies they have come up with – is a way to keep their wedding out of the limelight.

It is pertinent to mention that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had made their relationship Insta official in 2021. Since then, they have shared several posts and made many public appearances together.

