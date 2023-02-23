Rakul Preet Singh opens up on Box Office failure of her films

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh was one of the busiest actors last year with a mix of as many as five theatrical and OTT releases. However, none of her titles was a success at Box Office.

The actor has recently opened up on her films constantly failing to amass enough money at ticket windows.

To note, four of Singh’s films, ‘Attack’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’ were released in cinemas last year, and neither of them could make enough ticket sales to justify the budget of those films.

Speaking about these numbers, Singh said in a recent interview, “I am grateful that I have had those films, I don’t think whether they made money at the box office or not.”

“There are too many factors that are contributing to the box office today. I’m just very grateful that I had multiple genres to play with and different variety and versatility of films,” she added.

“They found their audience. It is tougher to satisfy the critics, which the films did and they found their audiences later on OTT where they were hugely appreciated. So, today, I feel box office success is not something that determines whether your film is good or bad.”

The celebrity also spoke about the emergence of OTT platforms which have changed the entire dynamics of the entertainment industry. She stated, “As long as my film is reaching the audience and they are getting entertained, I’m grateful. Now, whether it’s making money or not, is not because the film is good or bad.”

Speaking with the reference to her film ‘Chhatriwali’ which was released on the streaming portal Zee5 last month, Singh mentioned that each film has its target space, and as long as the content reaches its target audience, it is well, be it theatres or OTT.

Singh went on to talk about the social comedy and asserted, “With OTT space, it will touch base audiences in Tier-2 as well as Tier 3 cities. It is very important for your content to reach the masses that it has been made for, specifically, when you’re making a subject, which is still a taboo, you’re not sure whether people with families will come to theatres because of a preconceived notion that they can watch it or not with their family.”

“When it is coming to your home screen, you will attempt watching it alone, if not with the family. It is very important for your film to reach people, medium is not important,” Singh concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a mix of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language titles in the kitty, including ‘Meri Patni ka Remake’ with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

