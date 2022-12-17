Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in drugs-money laundering case

Indian actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over involvement in the 2017 Tollywood drug and money laundering case.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Runway 34’ actor has been served notice to appear before ED officials in an alleged money-laundering case revolving around the Tollywood drug fiasco.

According to the details, Singh will be questioned by the agency on Monday, December 19.

Previously, she was probed by ED in September 2021 in the same case, as well as by NCB (Narcotics Contol Bureau) in the Bollywood drugs-racket probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

To note, several Telugu actors and producers including Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur have been questioned previously by ED in the matter.

About the case, the high-end narcotics ring, supplying LSD and MDMA, was busted in 2017, when customs officials in India seized drugs worth INR30 lac from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others, and arrested them on the spot. Later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department probed the alleged drug links with Tollywood and over 11 celebs from the Telugu film industry were grilled for having connection with the racket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh had quite a year with back-to-back films including ‘Attack’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’. Moreover, an interesting lineup of projects awaits the versatile actor next year as well.

