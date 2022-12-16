Rakul Preet Singh beats the mid-week blues with sun-soaked photos: See pics

Indian film actor Rakul Preet Singh beats our mid-week blues with her desi avatar as she soaks up the morning sun at a winter wedding.

The ‘Cuttputlli’ actor recently attended a typical Punjabi wedding, and the slew of images she shared on the gram proves that Singh ticks all the boxes of a perfect bridesmaid.

The Bollywood celeb amped up her desi glam in a gorgeous ethnic set that she wore at the ceremony. She slipped in a bright orange sequined sharara set by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She styled the stunning piece just right with a pair of jhumkas and some gold karas on her wrist. The actor aced the minimalist yet chic and desi look for the daytime event with beachy waves and dewy makeup while twirling and flaunting the outfit.

“Cold winter mornings and Punjabi wedding,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture Insta post.

The clicks received immense love on the visual-sharing platform, with millions of likes and lovely compliments from her millions of followers.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot? Actor has an answer

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh had quite a year on the work front. She gave back-to-back films including ‘Attack’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’ in 2022. Moreover, an interesting lineup of projects awaits the versatile actor next year as well.

