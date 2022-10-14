Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot? Actor has an answer

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh finally has an answer to the reports of her marriage plans with co-actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

There cannot be a day in Bollywood with someone either planning to get hitched or unfortunately deciding to part ways. In today’s headline is the latest IT couple of the industry, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been painting the town red together for quite some time now.

Ever since the couple made their relationship official last year, with Bhagnani penning a heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘Yaariyan’ debutant, the speculations around the couple taking the plunge have been there, however, neither of the two ever gave any official statement on this.

In a very recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Singh’s younger brother Amanpreet – who is set for his Bollywood debut – made some revelations though. Upon being questioned about the celebrity couple, the newbie said, “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet.”

He added, “She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening.”

Amanpreet termed the marriage as the ‘climax of relationship’ and informed that both celebrities are currently occupied with respective projects. “Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals.”

Responding to the news headline of his statement, Rakul Preet sort of rubbished this information. She tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro, (And you didn’t tell me about it bro.) .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

Well, seems like the two are definitely so much in love, but marriage is not on the cards anytime soon for this B-town couple.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the OTT title ‘Cuttputlli’ with Akshay Kumar. The psychological thriller was produced by her beau Bhagnani under his banner ‘Pooja Entertainment’.

