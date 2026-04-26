LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani actress Meera has requested prayers from fans after her father was shifted to a private hospital following a heart attack.

According to details shared by Meera, her father suffered a severe cardiac episode, after which he was immediately moved to a medical facility for urgent treatment. The actress revealed that three of his heart arteries are blocked, making his condition serious.

Meera said that doctors have recommended multiple surgical procedures, and her father is expected to undergo three operations. The first surgery is likely to be performed next week, depending on his medical stability.

Appealing to fans and well-wishers, Meera requested prayers for her father’s swift recovery during this critical time.

Hospital sources have confirmed that the patient is under close observation, and further treatment will be decided based on upcoming medical evaluations.

Also Read: Javeria Saud reacts to Sangeeta’s viral story about her husband Saud’s past affair with Meera

Earlier, Javeria Saud broke her silence on a viral story shared by fellow veteran actress Sangeeta about her husband, Saud Qasmi’s alleged past affair with actress Meera.

During her recent TV appearance, Sangeeta recounted an awkward memory involving Saud and Meera.

According to Sangeeta, she once visited Saud’s home during a film shoot to check why he hadn’t arrived on set.

She claimed that Saud kept glancing at a corner filled with clothes, where Meera was supposedly hiding.

“She didn’t want Saud to work with Resham. She wasn’t letting him come to the shoot,” Sangeeta said.

The clip from the show quickly went viral on the social media, prompted a direct response from Saud’s wife Javeria.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Javeria Saud issued a pointed response defending her husband and their marriage.

“Applause for you for hiding behind a veil of innocence while digging up forgotten chapters simply to stain a family man’s dignity. That’s quite an art,” the Baby Baji actor wrote.