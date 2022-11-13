Meera Jee calls out ‘hypocrite’ Priyanka Chopra

Veteran Lollywood actor Meera Jee believes her Bollywood counterpart and global star, Priyanka Chopra is a ‘hypocrite’.

In a recent Q&A with a digital channel, the ‘Baaji’ star has yet again taken a dig at Mrs Jonas, while she also spilt some scoop about Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Meera Jee, who has previously claimed to be a ‘better actor’ than Chopra in one of her tweets earlier, was questioned about her thoughts regarding the ‘Matrix’ actor, to which, Meera didn’t hold back to call her ‘hypocrite’.

“I feel Priyanka Chopra is overrated,” she said.

Meera added, “She was pushed into Bollywood by the Indian government and lobby but she is a hypocrite. I challenge her to do a scene with me. Let’s see who will do it better.”

Moreover, when asked to give out some scoops, the veteran claimed that a lot of Hollywood actors want to date her.

She said, “Do you know that guy, Michele Morrone? He approached me, and DM-ed me on my Instagram to date me. But I got nervous as I have never dated a guy.”

Meera Jee also mentioned that she was approached for the recent season of the Indian reality program ‘Bigg Boss’ but she is not willing to do ‘such cheap shows’.

