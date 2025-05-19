Meera’s latest video sparks concern among fans

A viral video of well-known showbiz star Meera has left fans deeply concerned about her well-being.

The actress, often in the spotlight for her bold personality, is now trending online not for a film, but for a viral video that has raised many eyebrows.

The viral video, which has been widely shared across social media, shows Meera abroad, driving a car with an English song playing in the background.

What caught the attention of viewers was not just the setting, but the actress’s pale appearance and visibly low energy.

Her expressions and body language appeared unusual, leaving many fans worried.

In the viral video, Meera looks unwell and detached, leading to online speculation about her mental and emotional state.

Several social media users expressed concern. One commented, “Meera jee will probably delete this viral video soon.” Another wrote, “Instead of wasting money like this, she should help someone in need.”

As the viral video continues to circulate, fans have begun questioning whether Meera is experiencing stress or going through personal struggles.

This is not the first time Meera has made headlines for a personal moment caught on camera.

While the actress has yet to comment on the situation, the viral video remains one of the most talked-about clips in recent days.

In March 2025, Meera made headlines after revealing that she had updated her bucket list and that her biggest dream now was to win an Oscar.

In a clip, going viral on social media, Lollywood star Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, can be seen introducing herself, before she shared that it has been one of her earnest dreams to win an Oscar award for her acting.

“My dream is to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards,” she said, sipping on her beverage.