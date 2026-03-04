Meet Geeta Gandbhir, the director with two separate Oscar-nominated films

LOS ANGELES – American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir is making waves in this year’s Oscar documentary race, earning ​two nominations: “The Perfect Neighbor” for best documentary feature and “The ‌Devil is Busy” for best documentary short.

Both films were already on the Academy’s shortlist of 15 before nominations were announced, so Geeta Gandbhir knew she had a ​strong chance. Still, the moment itself caught her off guard.

“Don’t ​judge me. I slept through the nominations,” she laughed ⁠while speaking to Reuters at the Independent Spirit Awards. “I was so ​anxious the night before. I planned to go to bed early ​and sleep well, but I was awake until three in the morning staring at the ceiling. I literally slept through the announcements,” she added.

“The Devil is Busy,” ​distributed by HBO Max, offers a gripping, ground‑level look at ​a day inside an abortion clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, highlighting the dangers that staff ‌and ⁠patients face amid America’s shifting political landscape.

“The Perfect Neighbor,” distributed by Netflix, examines the events leading up to the killing of Ajike Owens in a Florida neighborhood, reconstructing the incident through police calls and ​body‑camera footage.

Speaking at ​the Oscars ⁠Luncheon, Geeta Gandbhir emphasized how deeply personal both projects are. “Both were made with so much love and attention—and ​also with my family,” she said. “‘The Perfect Neighbor’ is ​made ⁠with my sister‑in‑law and my husband; they’re producers on it. And ‘The Devil is Busy’ is co-directed with my best friend from college.”

Her connection to “The ⁠Perfect ​Neighbor” goes even further. “Ajike was a family ​friend,” she said. “That was our connection — mine and my team’s at Message Pictures — to ​the case.”