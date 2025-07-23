Mega Dragonite confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A new Mega Evolution has been revealed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, with the popular Dragon-type Pokemon Mega Dragonite making its debut.

The reveal came during the Pokemon Presents presentation and has already caught the attention of fans.

Mega Dragonite is a special form that brings new design elements inspired by Dragonair, giving it a more elegant look.

Mega Dragonite remains a Dragon/Flying-type, but gains increased speed and better control while flying. This new form is expected to play a big role in the upcoming game.

Mega Evolutions are returning as a key feature in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, after being introduced in Pokemon X and Y and left out of recent titles.

Now, the feature is back with a twist called Rogue Mega Evolution.

In the game, Lumiose City is affected by strange events where wild Pokemon are Mega Evolving on their own and causing chaos.

These are called Rogue Mega Evolutions. Players must step in, calm the rampaging Pokemon, and earn rewards such as Mega Stones.

Mega Dragonite is one of the Pokemon involved in these powerful battles.

Mega Dragonite is shown in the latest trailers flying with great speed and taking part in intense fights.

Mega Dragonite’s role in both the story and gameplay makes it one of the standout features of the new title.

With its stylish design and strong battle abilities, Mega Dragonite is set to become a fan favourite in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

