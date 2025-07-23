web analytics
Mega Dragonite confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A new Mega Evolution has been revealed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, with the popular Dragon-type Pokemon Mega Dragonite making its debut.

The reveal came during the Pokemon Presents presentation and has already caught the attention of fans.

Mega Dragonite is a special form that brings new design elements inspired by Dragonair, giving it a more elegant look.

Mega Dragonite remains a Dragon/Flying-type, but gains increased speed and better control while flying. This new form is expected to play a big role in the upcoming game.

Mega Evolutions are returning as a key feature in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, after being introduced in Pokemon X and Y and left out of recent titles.

Now, the feature is back with a twist called Rogue Mega Evolution.

In the game, Lumiose City is affected by strange events where wild Pokemon are Mega Evolving on their own and causing chaos.

These are called Rogue Mega Evolutions. Players must step in, calm the rampaging Pokemon, and earn rewards such as Mega Stones.

Mega Dragonite is one of the Pokemon involved in these powerful battles.

Mega Dragonite is shown in the latest trailers flying with great speed and taking part in intense fights.

Mega Dragonite’s role in both the story and gameplay makes it one of the standout features of the new title.

With its stylish design and strong battle abilities, Mega Dragonite is set to become a fan favourite in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Also Read: Ghost of Yotei developer shares major update about combat mechanics

Meanwhile, in other gaming news, Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox has revealed that Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, will feature a major overhaul of its combat mechanics.

During an interview with a US media outlet on Friday, July 18, the Sucker Punch developer confirmed that the upcoming game will depart from the combat mechanics of the previous title.

