Machine Gun Kelly ‘upset’, Megan Fox ‘frustrated’ owing to her new book

Rumours swirl that all doesn’t seem too well between Hollywood diva Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), in the wake of her new book.

Once again, the rumours of trouble in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s paradise are rife, with reports suggesting that the former’s newest poem book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’ is the one to blame.

For the unversed, in her latest endeavour, Fox emotionally bared it all, taking readers not only through her past relationships, calling them ‘a war’, but she also wrote about a devastating pregnancy loss with her fiance, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly.

While the offering has been named NYT bestseller, reports from foreign-based tabloids suggest that MGK is not all happy with some of the poems and more so, with Fox’s decision to spill out intimate details of them in her collection.

Quoting a source close to the two celebrities, a report suggests that MGK is ‘upset’ and the two have been ‘arguing recently’ over the matter, as he is not happy with the details of her past affairs in the book.

The insider also mentioned that the rapper is ‘taking them personally’, creating conflict between the duo, which left Fox ‘frustrated’.

“Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn’t been more supportive and that he isn’t recognizing that some of the poems don’t have anything to do with him. They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along,” the insider told the publication.

MGK and Megan Fox have been in a relationship since 2020, months after they first met on the sets of ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’. The couple announced their engagement in January last year.

