Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted as Netflix renews multi-year deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed delight after securing a renewed multi-year partnership with Netflix, a move they see as an opportunity to silence recent speculation about their media future and strengthen their global brand.

The couple, who have remained high-profile figures despite stepping back from senior roles in the Royal Family, will continue producing film and television projects through their Archewell Productions company, alongside expanding Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The renewal ends weeks of uncertainty, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confident that their work continues to resonate internationally.

Netflix will also extend its collaboration with As Ever, adding new products to the range, while backing more content featuring the Duke and Duchess.

As members of the Royal Family who have pursued independent ventures, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry see the deal as validation of their influence in entertainment and commerce.

The agreement reaffirms their belief that they remain a strong draw for audiences worldwide, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expected to develop a slate of projects that align with their creative vision.

