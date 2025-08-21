Why Meghan Markle’s response to ‘baby news’ has people talking

Meghan Markle has shown her delight after one of her closest friends, Jamie Kern Lima, revealed she is expecting her third child.

The news comes just days before the launch of the second series of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, shared her happy announcement with an Instagram post, confirming that she and her husband Paulo are preparing to welcome another baby later this year.

Meghan Markle, a long-time confidante of Jamie, reacted warmly to the news online, adding to the wave of support the couple received.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has built a strong bond with Jamie Kern Lima over the years.

Their friendship will also be highlighted in the upcoming series of With Love, Meghan, in which Jamie makes an appearance. Meghan Markle has often described her as one of her closest companions, and their connection is expected to be a key feature of the show.

Jamie Kern Lima and Meghan Markle have previously collaborated on podcasts and public projects, with their conversations offering glimpses into both their professional and personal lives.

The forthcoming Netflix series is set to explore lifestyle themes through playful challenges and creative activities, with Jamie Kern Lima among the notable guests.

Meghan Markle’s supportive response to her friend’s announcement underscores her reputation as a loyal and encouraging presence in her inner circle.

The Duchess has spoken candidly about the importance of friendships, and her reaction to Jamie Kern Lima’s joyful news reflects the strength of their relationship.

As anticipation builds for the second season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex appears equally thrilled to celebrate milestones in the lives of those closest to her.

For Meghan Markle, both her professional ventures and her personal connections continue to intertwine in ways that highlight her role as a supportive friend and storyteller.