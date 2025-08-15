Meghan Markle faces fan outrage over controversial guest in Netflix show

Meghan Markle is facing criticism from some viewers after the trailer for season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan revealed model Chrissy Teigen as one of the celebrity guests.

Chrissy Teigen’s appearance has caused controversy due to her past online behaviour. In 2011, she was accused of sending harmful messages to television personality Courtney Stodden. Teigen later admitted her wrongdoing, publicly apologised, and expressed regret for her actions.

Many social media users questioned why Meghan Markle, who supports initiatives against online bullying, would collaborate with Chrissy Teigen.

Some accused the Duchess of Sussex of being inconsistent in her public messaging, while others expressed disappointment in her choice of guest.

The trailer shows Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen making crafts together, with other well-known guests in the series including podcast host Jamie Kern Lima and influencer Jay Shetty.

While some viewers welcomed the return of the programme, the inclusion of Chrissy Teigen became the main talking point online.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the trailer on her Instagram, highlighting the theme of friendship, cooking, and creative projects.

Netflix described the new season as featuring moments from the kitchen to the garden, with Meghan Markle welcoming friends and famous faces to her California home.

Although Prince Harry and the couple’s children do not appear in the trailer, it is not yet confirmed whether they will feature in the series.

Despite the backlash, Meghan Markle continues to promote the show, which blends lifestyle content with celebrity appearances.

However, the decision to work with Chrissy Teigen has clearly divided her audience. The new season is set to premiere on 26 August.

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed delight after securing a renewed multi-year partnership with Netflix, a move they see as an opportunity to silence recent speculation about their media future and strengthen their global brand.

The couple, who have remained high-profile figures despite stepping back from senior roles in the Royal Family, will continue producing film and television projects through their Archewell Productions company, alongside expanding Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The renewal ends weeks of uncertainty, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confident that their work continues to resonate internationally.