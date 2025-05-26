Princess Lilibet joins Meghan Markle for a beekeeping adventure

Meghan Markle has given fans a glimpse into her family life by sharing a heartwarming video of herself and Princess Lilibet beekeeping together.

The clip, posted on Meghan Markle’s Instagram story, shows the Duchess of Sussex and her daughter wearing matching protective suits as they explore a beekeeping area.

The sweet video was set to the catchy song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies. In the clip, Meghan Markle is seen holding hands with Princess Lilibet, who wears colourful rainbow Wellington boots.

At one point, Meghan bends down to gently pat her daughter’s back before walking on together.

This latest post follows a series of family photos shared by the Duchess of Sussex last week. These included pictures of Prince Archie, Prince Harry, and baby Princess Lilibet, all shared to mark Meghan and Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary.

Among the images was a scan labelled ‘Archie’ and a touching photo of Archie kissing Lilibet on the forehead.

Another photo showed Prince Harry cradling one of their children as a newborn, and a handwritten note from Meghan Markle that read, “Our love story.”

In her latest podcast episode, Meghan Markle spoke about the joys and struggles of motherhood. She admitted that life as a mum wasn’t exactly what she imagined and said she once dreamed of giving speeches with “a baby on my hip.”

Talking to Cassandra Thurswell, founder of eco-friendly brand Kitsch, Meghan Markle also said that there were “a lot of external things happening” during both her pregnancies and the early days of her children’s lives.

Meghan Markle, who became a royal in 2018, stepped back from senior royal duties when Prince Archie was just 10 months old.

Since then, she and Harry have built a new life in the United States, often sharing moments from their family journey with the public.