People think THIS detail in Meghan Markle’s photo proves a conspiracy

Meghan Markle has once again found herself at the centre of wild speculation as internet trolls revive a long-standing conspiracy theory that she faked her pregnancies.

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared a series of intimate photographs on Instagram to mark her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry, but two particular snaps sparked a storm of unfounded accusations online.

The collage, posted on May 19, includes tender moments from the couple’s life together, including an image of Prince Harry holding Prince Archie as a newborn and one of Meghan Markle proudly displaying her bare baby bump.

However, it was the latter that reignited conspiracy theorists who bizarrely claim she used a prosthetic belly and hired a surrogate to carry both Archie and Lilibet.

The online speculation has ranged from allegations that Meghan Markle’s bump appeared “too shiny” and “far too high” to suggestions that the photo reveals visible straps of a fake belly.

Some also went as far as questioning the legitimacy of the sonogram shown in another photo, claiming it lacked typical medical identifiers such as a hospital name, reference number or date.

Meghan Markle has faced similar absurd accusations in the past, particularly during her first pregnancy. At the time, critics argued she was too old to conceive naturally at 37 and criticised her decision not to appear on hospital steps following Archie’s birth.

Royal commentator Liz Jones has blasted the trolls for spreading such offensive and implausible ideas.

Writing in the Mail, she stated: “To think that Meghan – and, by extension, Harry – has embarked on an elaborate heist is ludicrous.” She stressed that such a deception would not only mock the Royal Family but also insult the intelligence of the British public.

Jones also pointed out that Meghan Markle has always handled her children’s privacy with care, rarely sharing full images of Archie or Lilibet. “When she does post photos of her children, it is often in silhouette or from the back,” she noted.

Meghan Markle, known for her strong stance on personal privacy and authenticity, has not publicly responded to the new wave of claims.

But her choice to post personal moments, even selectively, underlines the fine line she walks between protecting her family and maintaining public interest in her brand.

Despite the noise, Meghan Markle remains focused on her family and public work, letting the baseless chatter pass without response.