Why Meghan Markle was missing from Beyonce’s final tour stop

Fans are speculating over Meghan Markle’s unexpected absence from Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter tour performance in Las Vegas.

The concert, which wrapped up on Saturday night, attracted an impressive guest list including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Gayle King, and Kerry Washington, many of whom are considered part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle.

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter show marked the end of her high-profile tour and was a star-studded affair, with VIP guests sharing pictures throughout the evening.

Meghan Markle, however, was noticeably missing, leading to online buzz.

Fans were quick to question why the Duchess of Sussex, 43, did not appear alongside her celebrity friends, especially given her strong connections with many of them.

Also Read: Meghan and Harry face Hollywood snub as Netflix ends their deal

Meghan Markle has a longstanding friendship with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, both of whom were in attendance.

She also has close ties with Tyler Perry, who once offered the Duke and Duchess a home in California and is godfather to their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Kerry Washington have been seen together at private gatherings earlier this year, while Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles recently featured on Meghan’s podcast.

Adding to the surprise was Meghan Markle’s previous appearance at one of Beyonce’s Los Angeles concerts, where she was seen dancing with Prince Harry.

Given her previous show of support and her history with Beyonce’s circle, many were puzzled by her decision not to attend the final performance.

The absence of Meghan Markle led to several fans commenting online, questioning her whereabouts and joking about her being missing from her so-called “Montecito squad.”

The Duchess, who recently rebranded her lifestyle venture from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, has kept a low profile in recent weeks.

As Beyonce continues to receive praise for her successful tour, speculation about Meghan Markle’s absence from the climactic Las Vegas show shows no sign of slowing.

Her silence and lack of public appearances with her well-connected friends have only deepened the curiosity.