Meghan and Harry face Hollywood snub as Netflix ends their deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a difficult moment in Hollywood as insiders report that their $100 million deal with Netflix will not be renewed.

According to The Daily Mail, Netflix, which partnered with the couple on various shows and lifestyle projects, is said to have lost interest due to poor viewership and waning public appeal.

Meghan Markle, who launched her brand As Ever alongside the Netflix collaboration, has struggled to gain momentum.

Her recent lifestyle show failed to attract viewers, falling short of expectations and not entering the platform’s top 300 most-watched programmes in the first half of 2025.

The numbers were disappointing despite Meghan having a well-established public profile and strong media attention.

Prince Harry’s documentary focused on polo also underperformed significantly, ranking far below other offerings and reaching only a small audience.

As a result, there is little enthusiasm within Netflix for continuing their working relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Adding to the challenges, Meghan Markle’s venture into wine with her Napa Valley rosé has not been successful either.

Observers within the industry say that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost favour among Hollywood’s elite.

The couple, once at the centre of media attention, are reportedly being avoided by many in entertainment circles.

Some experts believe that public interest in them has faded, with their presence now seen as overexposed rather than exciting.

Despite hopes that 2025 would mark a fresh chapter for the couple, the collapse of their high-profile deal with Netflix is being seen as a major setback.

Meghan Markle has not maintained a regular presence on social media, and her brand’s inconsistency is being highlighted as a growing issue.

Industry analysts have also questioned the direction and authenticity of Meghan’s brand. They argue that it lacks a clear identity and that attempts to position her as a domestic figure do not align with how the public perceives her.

Also Read: Living Nostradamus predicts Meghan and Harry’s future amid growing distance

As their Netflix partnership draws to a quiet close, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now face limited options for future large-scale media collaborations.

While there is no animosity reported between the parties, it seems both sides are ready to move on.