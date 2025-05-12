Meghan Markle faces new family blow as half-brother plans ‘tell-all’

Meghan Markle is set to face a fresh challenge as her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has revealed he is writing a tell-all book about the Duchess of Sussex and her early life.

Speaking from the Philippines, where he now lives with their father Thomas Markle Snr, Thomas Markle Jr promised the book would be “good”.

In an interview with the Mirror, Thomas Markle Jr said: “When my book is finished, ooh it’ll be swooped up real quick cause it’s getting there. I’m working on it. It’s coming out. It’s gonna be good.”

This news is likely to bring further stress for Meghan Markle, as her estranged half-brother also shared his hopes of turning the book into a documentary. “I really want to spin off the book, then when the book gets read, the documentary will follow,” he said.

Read More: Harry and Meghan get a brutal surprise from Colin Jost on SNL stage

Although he claimed money was not his main reason for writing it, Thomas Markle Jr admitted that earning something from it would be welcome.

“I’m not a greedy person, it’s not about the money – it’s about the principle,” he said. “It would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book.”

Thomas Markle Jr has been openly critical of Meghan Markle in the past, especially regarding how she has spoken about her childhood. He previously accused her of telling “malarkey” stories in her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

During an earlier interview with journalist Kevin O’Sullivan in March, he said: “This is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her.”

When asked if their father had watched the show, Thomas Jr replied: “I didn’t have enough heart medication for him to watch it.

This latest move by Thomas is expected to increase pressure on Meghan Markle as she continues to deal with challenges from within her own family.