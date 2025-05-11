Harry and Meghan get a brutal surprise from Colin Jost on SNL stage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves the subject of ridicule on American television as Saturday Night Live (SNL) host Colin Jost delivered a searing joke at their expense.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles, were mocked by Jost during a segment covering international headlines.

In a pointed jab, Colin Jost addressed the developing UK-US trade deal between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

“President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies,” Colin Jost said.

“All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” he added, as an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared on SNL screen.

Colin Jost’s brutal commentary on Saturday Night Live (SNL) added fuel to the growing perception that America’s once-welcoming attitude toward the Sussexes may be shifting.

Initially celebrated by US media following their 2020 move to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had enjoyed widespread admiration. However, public sentiment appears to be evolving.

This isn’t the first time Colin Jost has taken a swipe at controversial figures during his tenure as SNL’s co-anchor. Known for his sharp wit, Jost used the couple as a punchline once again, implying their presence in the US was part of a diplomatic exchange.

Following the SNL episode, Meghan Markle shared intimate snaps of her evening out with Prince Harry, showing the couple cosying up in the VIP section at Beyoncé’s concert.

The Duchess wore a tight denim dress and later donned Prince Harry’s cowboy hat, which bore the names “My Love”, “Lili”, and “Archie” inside.

Despite the cheerful outing, the jab from SNL’s Colin Jost underscored the couple’s increasingly complex image in the US.

With Prince Harry’s recent legal battle over UK security and Meghan Markle’s ongoing media presence, the spotlight remains firmly on them especially when shows like SNL keep them front and centre in the public conversation.