Meghan Markle called her ‘own worst enemy’

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is becoming her ‘own worst enemy’, believed the royal expert Neil Sean.

Markle who has been quite active with her podcast ‘Archetypes’ and doesn’t shy away from spilling her negative life experiences, is said to be not doing any favours to herself with the efforts.

Sean, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, has echoed what royal fans and experts are claiming for some time now that the Duchess of Sussex is in fact doing herself more harm than good with these moves.

“It has often been said that the Duchess of Sussex truly is her own worst enemy,” Sean said in the new video. “And when you think about it, Meghan Markle truly does make life very hard for herself every time she makes one of her now infamous podcasts.”

“But this particular comment has made it very difficult for her to rebrand herself back over in her homeland of the United States of America.”

It should be noted here that Sean’s comment came in reference to Markle’s confession about her negative experience during her appearance as the briefcase girl on ‘Deal or No Deal’.

In the podcast with Paris Hilton as a guest, Markle spoke about her brief stint on the game show, when she admitted that although she was ‘grateful’ for the job to pay her bills, she felt that there was ‘little substance’ to the role.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she said.

