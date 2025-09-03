Meghan Markle delights fans with rare family moment featuring Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle has shared a heartfelt Instagram Story to mark the 69th birthday of her mother, Doria Ragland. The Duchess of Sussex highlighted the special occasion with a short video that showed her affectionately kissing her mother, creating a warm and playful moment for her millions of followers.

Doria Ragland, who was born on 2 September 1956 and lives in Los Angeles, appeared smiling alongside Meghan Markle in the post. The scene showed the close bond between the two women, with Meghan Markle wearing a white blouse and Doria Ragland dressed in a casual Snoopy-print top.

The post carried bright visuals with heart doodles, adding a light-hearted tone. For Meghan Markle, the gesture was one of her most personal moments on Instagram since her return to the platform earlier this year. It offered a rare glimpse into her family life and underlined how important Doria Ragland continues to be in her life.

Meghan Markle has often spoken about her connection with her mother, and this post once again showed how central Doria Ragland remains within the Sussex household. Beyond her role as a steady support for her daughter, Doria Ragland is also a devoted grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The rare appearance of Doria Ragland on Meghan Markle’s social media highlighted both their closeness and the Duchess’s willingness to share personal family moments with the public.

For many royal watchers, the post reflected a softer and more intimate side of Meghan Markle, strengthening her bond with her followers while celebrating her mother’s milestone.

Also Read: Royal butler reveals why Harry and Meghan must shift their ‘narrative’

In other news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to change their approach if they want to maintain a dignified life outside the Royal Family.

The warning came from King Charles’s former butler Grant Harrold, who believes the couple must adjust their strategy to avoid continued clashes with Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since built their careers in California, producing documentaries, podcasts and books. While their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare gained global attention, the projects also intensified tensions with the Royal Family.