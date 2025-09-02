Royal butler reveals why Harry and Meghan must shift their 'narrative'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to change their approach if they want to maintain a dignified life outside the Royal Family.

The warning came from King Charles’s former butler Grant Harrold, who believes the couple must adjust their strategy to avoid continued clashes with Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since built their careers in California, producing documentaries, podcasts and books. While their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare gained global attention, the projects also intensified tensions with the Royal Family.

According to Harrold, the standoff between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the Palace cannot be resolved unless changes are made from the Sussexes’ side. He argued that the King and his household are unlikely to compromise, leaving Harry and Meghan with the responsibility of altering how they present themselves publicly.

Meghan Markle has often spoken about her struggles within the institution, while Prince Harry has expressed his frustration with life as a royal. Yet despite their efforts to define new roles, their actions have continued to spark debate in both Britain and America.

The timing of these remarks is significant as Prince Harry prepares to travel to London for the WellChild Awards, a cause he has supported for years. His visit will coincide with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September, fuelling speculation over whether he will meet King Charles during his stay.

Meghan Markle is not expected to attend the event, but her role alongside Prince Harry remains central to how the couple are seen by the public.

Observers believe the way forward for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depends on whether they can reshape their narrative, restore some stability, and find common ground with the Royal Family.

