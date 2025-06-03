The awkward moment Brooke Shields shut down Meghan Markle’s story

Hollywood actress Brooke Shields has shared a moment when she interrupted Meghan Markle during a serious talk at a women’s panel in Texas.

The event, held in March 2024, was called Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen. Both Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields were speaking on stage.

Meghan Markle had been telling a story about her childhood. She explained how, at age 11, she saw a TV advert suggesting that only women wash dishes.

She said she found it unfair and wrote a letter to the company. Meghan Markle kept repeating the phrase, “When I was 11,” as she described how the advert was later changed.

Read More: Can you guess what was on Meghan Markle’s old CV?

Brooke Shields said this moment felt too serious for the mood of the room. Speaking on India Hicks’ podcast, the actress shared how she stepped in.

Brooke Shields said, “Excuse me, I’m so sorry. I’ve got to interrupt you there for one minute.” She explained she didn’t mean to be rude but wanted to make people laugh.

She told the audience, “Just to show how different we are, when I was 11, I was playing a prostitute.” The crowd laughed, as she referred to her role in the 1978 film Pretty Baby.

Brooke Shields said she hoped Meghan Markle didn’t think she was being unkind. She added, “It was just too precious. No one wants to sit for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be too serious.”

After the panel, Meghan Markle responded calmly, saying “oh, okay.” Brooke Shields said she wanted the event to be fun and light, and was unsure if her comments would be edited out later.

This moment has drawn attention to how public figures present themselves and how humour can change the tone of serious discussions.