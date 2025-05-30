Can you guess what was on Meghan Markle’s old CV?

Meghan Markle’s old acting CV has reappeared online, giving fans a rare look at her early career before she became a member of ‘Royal Family.’

According to Express.co.uk, this comes just after the Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on how she now sees herself professionally.

In a new interview with US business outlet Fast Company, Meghan Markle admitted she would not know what title to use if she had to write a CV today.

“If I had to write a résumé, I don’t know what I would call myself,” she said. “But I believe all the notes I am playing are part of the same song.”

Although Meghan Markle is now known for launching her podcast, her Netflix series, and her lifestyle brand, the newly resurfaced CV takes us back to a time before Suits, before Deal or No Deal, and long before she met Prince Harry.

The undated document includes a black-and-white photo of Meghan, along with personal details like her height, weight, hair and eye colour.

It also lists a few early TV roles, including a nurse in General Hospital (2002) and a one-time appearance in Century City (2004). Her only film role listed was as a “Hot Girl” in the Ashton Kutcher film A Lot Like Love (2005).

Meghan Markle’s CV also highlights her stage experience, with roles such as Jocasta in Oedipus Rex and Sylvia in The Women. Her special skills included fluency in Spanish, proficiency in French, and talents like kickboxing, tap dancing, ballet and musical theatre.

In her recent podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan recalled her modest life before fame. Speaking to businesswoman Cassandra Thurswell, she said: “This is pre-Suits for me. This is really early days when I was auditioning.”

Meghan Markle also remembered not being able to afford a pair of designer shoes. “I remember going, ‘That’s as much as I pay – I cannot,’” she said.

The Duchess’s story shows how far she has come—from auditions and small roles to becoming a global figure in business and media.