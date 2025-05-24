Meghan Markle’s brand delay sparks confusion and criticism

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her “lack of planning” and “boring” approach to her lifestyle brand As Ever, which launched with great fanfare in March but has since gone silent.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, introduced As Ever more than a year after teasing it in February 2024, but fans and branding experts are now questioning whether it will ever take off.

As Ever’s debut collection, which included artisan food items such as raspberry spread, wildflower honey with honeycomb, herbal teas, and baking mixes, sold out in under 30 minutes.

The limited-edition wildflower honey alone sold out in just five minutes, sparking early excitement and hope for a consistent line of seasonal drops from Meghan Markle’s brand.

However, since March, the Meghan Markle brand’s official website has remained virtually empty, and its Instagram updates have been unrelated to future product releases.

This silence has led many online to mock Meghan Markle’s brand strategy and wonder whether another drop is even on the horizon.

Fans expressed frustration over the lack of communication and direction, accusing Meghan of “ghosting” her supporters.

Renae Smith, founder of the PR agency The Atticism, harshly criticised Meghan’s branding efforts in an interview with The Express.

“From a PR and brand-building perspective, the strategy feels a bit half-baked. Honey selling out in five minutes is impressive, but it also screams lack of planning. Honey is honey. It doesn’t take six months to source more.”

Smith argued that whether As Ever was banking on scarcity or simply unprepared for demand, both scenarios reflect poorly on its planning.

“If you didn’t expect to sell out, that’s a supply chain issue. If you did, then where’s the plan to maintain engagement?” she said, adding that a blank As Ever website is a “boring move” that causes “confusion, not anticipation.”

The PR expert urged Meghan Markle to either “restock or pivot” before consumer interest wanes entirely.