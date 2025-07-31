Meghan Markle sees echoes of Diana as Prince Harry rebuilds royal bonds

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing growing unease as Prince Harry continues his quiet efforts to rebuild ties with the royal family.

With recent developments accelerating in London, Meghan Markle is said to be increasingly anxious that these moves could come at a personal cost — particularly to their marriage.

According to The Blast, the Duchess of Sussex, now a mother of two and businesswoman, fears Prince Harry’s reconciliatory gestures may one day force her out of the royal picture altogether.

The situation has left Markle questioning whether history might repeat itself in ways similar to what happened with Princess Diana.

Prince Harry is believed to be taking a more independent approach in talks with the royal household, especially following a discreet meeting between his aides and representatives of King Charles on July 12 in London.

This strategic shift, reportedly aimed at smoothing family tensions, has left Meghan Markle feeling increasingly sidelined.

While Meghan Markle supports the broader goal of family unity, the pace and secrecy surrounding current efforts have caused deep discomfort.

Sources close to the couple suggest that Prince Harry’s decision to handle talks himself stems from his desire to ease tension and to avoid Meghan being perceived as too assertive in delicate negotiations.

Adding to her concerns, Prince Harry has allegedly grown more focused on engaging with the palace on his own terms, no longer sharing every step with Meghan Markle as he once did.

Markle reportedly draws emotional parallels between her present worries and the challenges faced by Princess Diana during her own royal journey.

The emotional toll of the past few weeks has left Meghan Markle increasingly unsettled, as she worries about being excluded from key decisions affecting both her family and public life.

Despite the growing strain, Prince Harry remains committed to finding peace with his royal relatives.