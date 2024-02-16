Meghan Markle makes first move to reconcile with Kate Middleton: Deets

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has reportedly made her first move towards reconciliation with Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

As per the reports from a British tabloid, Meghan Markle has already initiated to patch things up with Kate Middleton, after her husband, Prince Harry’s brief yet thoughtful visit to his father King Charles, following the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex, who shared a strained relationship with British Royals including Middleton in recent years, with her explosive statements in Oprah Winfrey tell-all, Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir and Netflix docuseries, has contacted the Prince and Princess of Wales to mend things.

According to the sources, “Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles,” following Middleton’s recent health scare. “So moves are being made to reconcile.”

“Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best,” added another source, who also shared that the Princess is ‘open’ to reconciling and is ‘willing to move forward’ but ‘won’t meddle’ in her husband’s dealings with Prince Harry.

“They can use this as a starting point,” the source told the outlet. “The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift.”

“Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing,” the source shared about Markle’s view of her husband’s recent visit to the UK.

