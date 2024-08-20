‘We are so proud…’: Meghan Markle gushes about daughter finding her voice at 3

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is a proud mom of daughter, Princess Lilibet, who has ‘found her voice’ at the age of 3.

During her recent Colombia visit with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spoke about ‘Afro-women and power’ in her speech, when she shared how she was fortunate enough to feel heard at a young age and can see similar traits in her young daughter as well.

Markle shared that her own mother, Doria Ragland was her source of inspiration to find her voice in her growing years and she aspires to be a similar role model for Princess Lilibet.

“For me, I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me. My mother being one of them,” said Markle in Cali, on the last day of the tour.

“So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity. You see something wrong and you go and fix it. As women, we are multi-taskers and fixers. We all know how much representation matters,” she added.

“Part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter — who, at 3, has found her voice,” shared the proud mom. “And we’re so proud of that.”

“Because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do. And they’re going to create a different environment than so many of us grew up in,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle, who shares two kids with her husband Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet, relocated to Montecito, California, with her small family, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their Royal duties in 2020.