Meghan Markle worries Archie, Lilibet would ‘blame’ her after growing up

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle reportedly fears being blamed by her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when they grow older.

Meghan Markle, who along with her husband, Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, relocated to Montecito, California, after stepping back from their Royal duties in 2020, is reportedly still upset about her experiences with Britain’s Royal family and does not plan to return to the UK.

However, the Duchess of Sussex also fears that she would be the one blamed by her kids, when they grow up, for depriving them of paternal relationships, reported a British tabloid, quoting royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

“It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK. She has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain,” Quinn told the publication.

He continued, “On the other hand, we should always remember that phrase – ‘never say never,’ because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan.”

“A friend of the couple – one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK – told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals,” the expert shared.

