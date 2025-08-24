Kate Middleton comparisons shadow Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix deal

Meghan Markle is facing fresh criticism as her new festive project with Netflix draws comparisons to Kate Middleton’s popular Christmas celebration.

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced a new first-look deal with Netflix, which includes a holiday edition of her With Love series filmed at her Montecito home.

The timing of the announcement has led to accusations that Meghan Markle is trying to compete with Kate Middleton, who hosts a well-loved annual Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

Royal commentators suggest the comparisons were inevitable, as Kate’s event has become a major highlight in the royal festive calendar.

Sources close to Meghan Markle say she is frustrated by the claims and believes she has every right to create seasonal content for her brand.

Meghan is reportedly focused on making her business a success and does not see herself in competition with Kate Middleton.

Experts, however, point out that this is not the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of overshadowing royal events.

Previous examples include their announcement about stepping back from royal duties just before Kate’s birthday, and Harry’s high-profile London court appearance during a key state visit.

Media analysts argue that Meghan Markle now faces a challenge to make her festive programme feel authentic rather than commercial.

Kate Middleton’s carol concert is seen as a family-oriented event symbolising unity and tradition. In contrast, Meghan’s special is linked to her lifestyle brand, leading some to see it as more of a marketing opportunity.

The couple’s new Netflix arrangement also highlights changes in their position.

Unlike their previous multi-million-pound deal, the latest contract is a first-look agreement, meaning Netflix will review their ideas but is not obliged to commission them.

Experts say this reflects a shift in the entertainment industry and is a reality check for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their earlier projects, such as Harry’s polo documentary and Meghan’s original With Love series, failed to achieve major success.