Meghan Markle feels Kate Middleton was ‘wrong, should apologize’ to her

Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle feels that Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, owes her an apology before the two can start to work on their ‘poisonous’ relationship.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While the royal brothers, Prince William and Harry are expected to sort out their feud in the U.K. next month, a patch-up between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton cannot be expected anytime soon.

As reported by a British tabloid, the Duchess of Sussex is holding on to the grudge against the Princess of Wales and believes she deserves an apology from the latter for her treatment towards Markle, before they can actually start to mend their strained relationship.

Quoting royal author and expert Tom Quinn, the tabloid reported, “Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton (@meghan_and_catherine)

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider,” Quinn added.

Although Sussexes sent a public message to Middleton, after her cancer diagnosis revelation last month, the ‘Suits’ actor does not see the latter’s illness as a reason to patch her relationship with Middleton, which has become ‘so poisonous’ over the term.

“She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges,” the expert told the publication.

Meghan Markle worries Archie, Lilibet would ‘blame’ her after growing up