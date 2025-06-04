Meghan Markle’s mum calls out U.K press in viral clip

A clip of Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, calling out the U.K. press has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, Ragland recalled how a journalist once told her she “could get a lot of money” if she gave a story about her daughter.

The moment comes from Meghan Markle’s 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan and has now gained over 545,000 views online.

In the viral video, Meghan Markle’s mother said the reporter pulled up next to her and suggested she could make money by speaking out.



She simply replied: “This is my child. I’ve nothing to say.” Fans praised her response, with many calling her “classy” and respectful.

Markle also appears in the clip, speaking about the different reactions from both sides of her family. She said the U.K. media seemed to focus on her mother’s side, hoping to stir up drama.

However, her Black mother stayed silent while her White father’s side behaved very differently. Meghan Markle stated, “My mom was classy and quiet, and the other side just acted differently.”

The clip also showed how the press once described her mother’s family as “Dirty Poor in the Deep South” in a family tree published by the Daily Mail in 2017.

The same article claimed Meghan Markle’s father’s ancestors included a maid at Windsor Castle.

Over time, Markle became estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, after he staged paparazzi photos before her 2018 royal wedding. He later gave several TV interviews criticising his daughter and the royal family.

Prince William and Princess Kate were not directly mentioned in the Netflix documentary, but many royal fans have compared the media’s treatment of Meghan Markle to how Prince William and Princess Kate are covered by the press.

This has added to the ongoing debate about racism and bias in British media coverage.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, continues to criticise her and is now suing her for defamation.

A court hearing is set for September. Meanwhile, the viral TikTok clip has reignited public support for Meghan Markle and her mother’s calm and dignified stance.

Prince William has not commented on the issue, but the royal family continues to face questions about how different members, including Prince William and Princess Kate, are treated compared to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.