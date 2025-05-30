Meghan Markle teases ‘very special’ bonus episode for her podcast

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has shared a big update about her podcast. This week marked the release of what many thought was the final episode of the first season.

However, the Duchess of Sussex surprised fans with news of one more episode coming soon. Taking to Instagram, Meghan Markle revealed that the season has not completely wrapped up.

She shared a post from Lemonada Media, the podcast’s distributor, along with a message on her story that read: “Surprise! Bonus episode drops Tuesday ✨”.

The short clip also featured Meghan Markle’s voice teasing the upcoming episode. She said, “Next week, we’ve got one more very special interview for you. A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer.”

Although the special guest has not yet been named, fans are already making guesses. Many believe it could be Tina Knowles, the mother of pop superstar Beyoncé.

This comes after Meghan and Prince Harry were seen together in the VIP section of Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, showing their support during her Cowboy Carter tour.

Lemonada Media shared more about the surprise. “We had just wrapped Confessions of a Female Founder and packed up the mics — until a call came in that we couldn’t ignore,” the company posted.

“On the line was one of the most influential and inspiring matriarchs in culture today. Naturally, we hit record.”

In the promo, Meghan Markle added, “Can you guess who it is? This one is so special y’all.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out who the mystery guest is. Meghan Markle’s podcast continues to keep listeners curious and excited with every new surprise.

Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared a rare look into her life before she became famous and married Prince Harry.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle spoke about her early struggles during her acting days.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Cassandra Thurswell, founder of the beauty brand Kitsch, to the podcast. Meghan revealed that she first met Cassandra in 2009, before landing her role in Suits.