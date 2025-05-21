How Meghan Markle’s early struggles shaped her journey to Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has shared a rare look into her life before she became famous and married Prince Harry.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle spoke about her early struggles during her acting days.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Cassandra Thurswell, founder of the beauty brand Kitsch, to the podcast. Meghan revealed that she first met Cassandra in 2009, before landing her role in Suits.

Back then, she was auditioning for parts and living in a small rented house. Cassandra, who is a friend of Meghan’s through her cousin, helped style her on a budget.

Meghan Markle recalled: “You came into my little house I was renting.

Do you remember the closet door was in the bathroom?” Cassandra replied playfully: “We’ll call it a bungalow — we’ll be chic.”

Read More: New claim maintains Meghan, Kate both left in tears during 2018 dispute

Describing her home, Meghan Markle said: “You had to walk through my bedroom, past my bed, the sink, the toilet, and finally the door to my tiny closet. This was before Suits. It was the early days.”

One moment stood out for Meghan Markle. Cassandra told her about a pair of black patent Louboutin flats that cost $200.

Meghan admitted she couldn’t afford them at the time. “I remember going, ‘That’s as much as I pay – I cannot.’” But Cassandra encouraged her to buy them, saying she would wear them often.

Those very shoes ended up being lucky. Meghan revealed: “I wore those shoes on my final audition for Suits, when I booked the part.”

Meghan Markle went on to star in Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons. She left the show in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry and moving to Britain.

Prince Harry has been a strong support to Meghan Markle in her new life, but her recent story highlights the tough journey she had before meeting him.

This podcast episode gives a rare, honest look at the life Meghan Markle lived before the fame, the spotlight, and Prince Harry.